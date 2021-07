Bryson DeChambeau swung his 3-wood in front of the first tee at TPC River Highlands on Wednesday, an ear bud in one ear while the other listened to the murmur of spectators who had gathered to watch the notoriously big hitter tee off. “Driver!” one fan to his right yelled. “I’ll hit driver on two,” DeChambeau chirped back. “I’ll be there,” the fan responded. DeChambeau took a few more practice ...