Dubai, an exquisite destination | 2021

Dubai view from Five Palm Jumeirah Resort Sheislittlewonderer

As I have promised you in my previous articles, I am finally telling you about Dubai and what this city has to offer.

And let's be honest, are there any other thoughts on traveling around the globe in 2021 and not thinking about Dubai?

Note: I won't beat around the bush and I am telling you right from the start Dubai is one of our favorite destinations so far.

These are the spots we could visit in about 10 days and I assure you there are many more:

1. Dubai Miracle Garden

It's a miracle, indeed!

Dubai Miracle Garden Sheislittlewonderer

Miracle Garden was the first place I so wanted to visit, and so should you!

I felt I was into a real fairyland paved with so many flowers together with huge cartoon characters all around an immense castle.

This was so different from the things I've seen so far so I wouldn't have left anymore and I was keep asking who in the world had this genuine idea?!

Ticket: The entry ticket for Miracle Garden in Dubai is DH 40.

How to get there: To get there from The Financial District we took the subway train to Mall of Emirates, then we took F36 36254.

Note: Sometimes Miracle Garden may be closed due to a maintenance program.

2. Dubai Mall

Step inside The Dubai Mall and experience a place like no other.

Dubai Mall is literally the gate to all of the mesmerizing destinations you'll have to explore in Dubai: Dubai Aquarium, The Fountains, Burj Khalifa, Restaurants, Wings of Mexico Dubai.

I will discuss in detail about the destinations I mentioned above and many more and I share with you my personal recommendations.

3. Dubai Aquarium

Dubai Aquarium Sheislittlewonderer

What could this world hide?

Dubai Aquarium has amazed us with thousands of exotic animals you'll only see in the deep oceans: sharks, catfish, corals and a huge variety of colorful fish.

They proudly became home for over 140 species and also offer memorable experiences.

You can choose to admire the exhibition right from the mall, but walking through the tunnel and try to feed the fish, shark dives (with/without cage), snorkeling (with cage), penguins, guide behind the scenes tour, glass boat tour.

Ticket: The price may vary depending on the services and days you choose. The costs may start with 169 AED/pers.

I recommend you reserve your entry time by buying your tickets online in advance from their platform .

How to get there: You can find Dubai Aquarium right from the first floor in Dubai Mall where you could purchase the tickets from.

4. Burj Al Arab

Burj Al Arab Sheislittlewonderer

Visiting Burj Al Arab is a little tricky (unless you’re not staying there) as we've searched a bit before taking a breathtaking photo.

How to get there: A genuine idea would be (the one we actually chose) to visit Jumeirah Beach Hotel .

Ticket: You could pay for staying at the beach all day or you could just ask for access for just a couple of minutes to take some photos.

The price for staying at the beach: Adult Day Pass Weekdays – AED 350 · Adult Day Pass Weekends – AED 450.

5. Burj Khalifa

The one and only, Burj Khalifa.

Burj Khalifa Sheislittlewonderer

Burj Khalifa it's a must to visit when it comes to Dubai, and let's be honest, everybody knows this is an experience you should try at least once in a lifetime.

From the unique and exciting views to mouth watering meals you'll feel this as a refreshing feeling.

The best hour to visit Burj Khalifa is around 16:00 to 18:00 when the sun sets but keep in mind that's the busiest time.

Besides that, I assure you'd be surprised how amazing the view would be early in the morning at 10:00AM - 12:00PM when the crowds are thinnest.

Also, the ticket at this time is way cheaper.

You can visit 124 and 125 floors named "At the Top level" with such amazing views and I would say it's enough, or visit SKY Lounge at floor 148 sitting at a height of 555 meters.

If you purchase this ticket, you can also have access to the “At the Top” level.

Tickets

Tickets price varies according to the floor and time you decide to visit. During peak hours (sunset time especially), prices may be more expensive:

The price for "At the Top level" for non -prime hours starts from 154 AED for adults and for prime hours (from 4 pm to 6 pm) the price starts with from 229 AED.

The price for "SKY Lounge - 148 floor" for non-prime hours, the price starts from 364 AED and for prime hours from 464 AED.

How to get there: You can get there right from Dubai Mall where you could also buy the ticket from.

6. Wings of Mexico Dubai

Where to?

Mexico Wings Sheislittlewonderer

Another instagrammable spot is placed somewhere into the Burj Park.

Wings of Mexico Dubai are so popular with the mighty Burj Khalifa in the background and the endless sky above you'd believe you're from a modern fairytale.

Wings of Mexico is a sculpture specifically designed for the park by Mexican artist Jorge Marin, an expert in Mexican figurative art.

This sculpture is a representation of the human desire to take flight and explore the world, experiencing the woes and joys of the adventures.

No tickets are required for the wings and you can visit them at any hour.

You could find them within the Burj Park area.

7. Dubai Fountains

I was totally impressed by these fountains and I wholeheartedly say that these are a must-to-see in Dubai, being the world's largest musical fountain.

Performances run in the evenings from 6 pm to 11 pm every 30 minutes and last up to 5 minutes.

How to get there: You could find Dubai Fountains in Burj Khalifa Lake right between Dubai Mall, Souk Al Bahar and Burj Khalifa.

8. Dubai Safari Tour

Dubai Safari Tour Sheislittlewonderer

Woohoo! It's time for some adrenaline!

In Dubai you can find so many safari agencies to choose from so that the only thing you should care about is to be prepared for the crazy drifting as you might get car sickness.

I recommend booking a tour after 4PM as in the middle of the day the temperature is way too hot.

Also, get ready for a super cool shooting with the endless desert in the background. For this you could use a change of cute dresses and become the babe you deserve to be!

Dubai was the city with the longest list of things to try so make sure you plan this trip in advance and get at least 5 days to explore the surroundings.

These were the experiences we had in this marvelous city and I am aware there are so many more. That's why we're for sure going to visit it again!

Thanks for reading this article and I hope it was useful and you liked it!