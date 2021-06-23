Cancel
Nevada State

Nevada firefighter impersonator arrested on arson charges

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Lyon County man has been charged with nearly two dozen criminal counts accusing him of arson, impersonating a firefighter and possessing more than $50,000 in uniforms, equipment and other items stolen from area fire agencies.

Kevin Critor, 29, Dayton, was in possession of a firefighter badge and a firearm when he was arrested Monday in Dayton while attempting to set an arson fire near Mound House, the state fire marshal said Wednesday.

The marshal and the Central Lyon Fire Protection District launched an investigation and conducted surveillance operations following a vehicle arson fire in the same area on June 14, the marshal’s office said.

A search warrant executed on Critor’s property yielded more than $50,000 in firefighter equipment, uniforms, identification cards and public safety radios, investigators said.

The investigation led to the discovery of several other arson fires in the Mound House industrial area and burglaries at fire stations in Douglas, Washoe and Lyon counties, they said.

Critor, who reportedly would identify himself as a firefighter while having no ties to any agency, also was in possession of a retired fire engine with operating emergency lights and siren, they said.

It’s not clear if Critor has a lawyer or will be appointed one.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

