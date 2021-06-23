Columbus drivers among the worst in the United States, according to study

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Drivers in Columbus have been ranked fourth-worst in the entire country, according to a new report from QuoteWizard. The insurance group released the report last week on the 70 best and worst driving cities in the nation. For the study, QuoteWizard analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the top 70 cities in the country. They evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality.