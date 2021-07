TikTok has completely shaken up the online video world in more ways than one, breaking various world records whilst doing so. For instance, it wasn’t long ago that getting one million views on a video was the pinnacle of achievement, whilst nowadays it’s more like 10 million. Or how about the fact that in just a couple of years, its largest creator has exceeded 100 million followers, a feat that took the likes of creators like Pewdiepie years and years of hard graft?