Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Committee says South Carolina is back to drought free

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina committee that monitors how dry South Carolina is has declared the state is drought free for now.

The South Carolina Drought Response Committee voted Wednesday to remove six counties in the northeast part of the state from an incipient drought, which is the first of four levels.

Rain from several systems, including Tropical Storm Claudette over this past weekend, alleviated the unusually dry conditions in Clarendon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Williamsburg counties, the committee decided.

Farmers told the committee the rain was just in time.

“Recent rains have relieved stress on crops. Much of the corn crop would have experienced greatly reduced yields if the rain had come one week later. Producers are wide-open finishing up the planting of soybeans in fields that were too dry to plant just a few weeks ago,” Williamsburg County Farm Bureau Executive Director Blake Badger said in a statement.

The recent rains also helped raise lake and groundwater levels and increased stream flows, officials said.

In the two weeks since the drought committee met, most areas of the state reported 4 to 10 inches (10 to 25 centimeters) of rain.

The state and some water companies use the levels to determine water restrictions and other drought policies.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

492K+
Followers
263K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Columbia#Ap#Farmers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related