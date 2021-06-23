Cancel
Washington, DC

Congress considers bills to stop use of toxic 'forever chemicals'

By AHTRA ELNASHAR, Sinclair Broadcast Group
WJLA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) — Bipartisan bills in the House and Senate have been introduced to address the use of toxic, human-made chemicals in everyday products. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly referred to as PFAS, are used to make items like kitchenware, furniture, firefighting foam, food packaging and more. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to low infant birth weight, damage to the immune system, thyroid issues and cancer, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

