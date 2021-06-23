Cancel
Amarillo, TX

Community Solutions: The Future of City Hall

Amarillo, Texas
Amarillo, Texas
 8 days ago

Community Solutions: The Future of City Hall

Public Discussion Set for Monday

AMARILLO – The latest installment of the City of Amarillo’s Community Solutions series will be Community Solutions: The Future of City Hall. The public meeting/discussion is scheduled for Monday (June 28) from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza. Members of Amarillo City Council will lead the discussion on the options and possibilities for the future of City Hall, which was built in 1966.

“There are several options on the table as far as what our City Hall can be in the future,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “What is a certainty is that our City Hall is a 55-year-old building with serious structural and mechanical issues that need to be addressed now rather than later to avoid larger and more expensive problems in the future. We want to have a conversation with the public on where we are and what options are best.”

Community Solutions is a reoccurring program with two primary goals: Allow members of Amarillo City Council to receive feedback and information directly from residents on major topics impacting Amarillo - and at the same time allow members of the community to become personally engaged in providing ideas and solutions for an array of topics. The initial program was Community Solutions: Housing Needs and Future Development, and was held May 11 before a large crowd at the Amarillo Civic Center.

For more information, on Community Solutions discussions go to:

###

Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo, Texas

