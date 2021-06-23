Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

UH leads cyberinfrastructure research, education collaboration

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA national collaboration led by the University of Hawaiʻi aims to enhance cyberinfrastructure (CI) access and capabilities for scientific research and education. A National Science Foundation (NSF) supported workshop will be hosted by UH, Montana State University and the University of Nevada, Reno to assess CI capacity and readiness across NSF Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) jurisdictions and institutions.

www.hawaii.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Maine State
Honolulu, HI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Research#Montana State University#The University Of Hawai I#The University Of Nevada#Jackson State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

UH project spearheads new model for safer school reopenings

Educational Specialist, Social Sciences, Dean’s Office. Despite Hawaiʻi’s progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19 infections and in administering vaccinations, significant gaps remain in the state’s underserved communities, further widening health disparities. But a Waiʻanae charter school’s success this spring as a pilot project for free weekly SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing of its teachers and staff could lead to safer school reopenings in the fall statewide.