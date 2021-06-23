UH leads cyberinfrastructure research, education collaboration
A national collaboration led by the University of Hawaiʻi aims to enhance cyberinfrastructure (CI) access and capabilities for scientific research and education. A National Science Foundation (NSF) supported workshop will be hosted by UH, Montana State University and the University of Nevada, Reno to assess CI capacity and readiness across NSF Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) jurisdictions and institutions.