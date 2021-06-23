UH leads cyberinfrastructure research, education collaboration

Educational Specialist, Social Sciences, Dean’s Office. Despite Hawaiʻi’s progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19 infections and in administering vaccinations, significant gaps remain in the state’s underserved communities, further widening health disparities. But a Waiʻanae charter school’s success this spring as a pilot project for free weekly SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing of its teachers and staff could lead to safer school reopenings in the fall statewide.