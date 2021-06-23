Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

International students enrolling in Janesville schools subject to CDC recommendations

By Sara Myers smyers@gazettextra.com
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPNyE_0adOgEUs00

JANESVILLE

Janesville School Board member Kevin Murray raised concerns at Tuesday night’s board meeting over Chinese students traveling to Janesville during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Janesville International Education Program.

“I’m not comfortable right now not knowing exactly what sort of health and safety requirements we’re going to have for individuals coming from China,” Murray said during the meeting.

Program Director Dr. Robert Smiley told the board 25 Chinese students would be in Janesville for the coming school year, while 35 more would attend classes virtually. Thirty-two Chinese students studied in Janesville in 2019-20 and another 42 attended virtually during the pandemic year. Smiley said he hopes to expand the program to bring students from India and other countries.

Smiley responded to Murray’s comments in an email to The Gazette: “On top of the requirements the Chinese government is imposing on their citizens who travel abroad, we will be following our own government’s recommendations published through the CDC.”

He cited the CDC website that said all air passengers coming to the U.S., including Americans, are required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days prior to travel or documentation showing recovery from COVID-19 infection no more than three months prior to travel.

“In addition, we look to the Rock County Health Department for any local recommendations,” Smiley wrote.

Community Policy
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
168
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
Janesville, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#International Education#International Students#Cdc#Chinese#The Gazette#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
China
Related
Rock County, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

Rock County vaccine clinic hours decrease

The state Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College is further reducing its hours of operation with the intent to close completely on or before Saturday, July 17. The closure date and reduced hours will be based on vaccine demand in Rock County. The upcoming schedule...