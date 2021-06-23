International students enrolling in Janesville schools subject to CDC recommendations

JANESVILLE

Janesville School Board member Kevin Murray raised concerns at Tuesday night’s board meeting over Chinese students traveling to Janesville during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Janesville International Education Program.

“I’m not comfortable right now not knowing exactly what sort of health and safety requirements we’re going to have for individuals coming from China,” Murray said during the meeting.

Program Director Dr. Robert Smiley told the board 25 Chinese students would be in Janesville for the coming school year, while 35 more would attend classes virtually. Thirty-two Chinese students studied in Janesville in 2019-20 and another 42 attended virtually during the pandemic year. Smiley said he hopes to expand the program to bring students from India and other countries.

Smiley responded to Murray’s comments in an email to The Gazette: “On top of the requirements the Chinese government is imposing on their citizens who travel abroad, we will be following our own government’s recommendations published through the CDC.”

He cited the CDC website that said all air passengers coming to the U.S., including Americans, are required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days prior to travel or documentation showing recovery from COVID-19 infection no more than three months prior to travel.

“In addition, we look to the Rock County Health Department for any local recommendations,” Smiley wrote.