Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Oahu homeless medical outreach expands with mobile clinic

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Health care professionals who care for the medical needs of homeless in Honolulu’s Chinatown neighborhood will be expanding their efforts to other parts of Oahu with a new mobile clinic.

Starting next month, the team led by Christina M.B. Wang, of the Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center, will take a Nissan van to help homeless people around the Haleiwa and Waianae small boat harbors. They’ll also go to Central Oahu, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Nessa Vierra, 60, has received COVID-19 vaccinations, a cellphone, bandage kits and repeated offers of help from a walking team in Chinatown.

She called the center’s medical mobile outreach across Oahu “one of the greatest things to happen. That’s perfect.”

Vierra spends time in her regular spot at River and Pauahi streets, along with dozens of her friends who have been treated by Wang’s team over the years.

“I love you guys,” Vierra shouted to Wang and her team during their regular outreach Tuesday, which includes follow-up visits every Friday.

The van was purchased through a grant from the state Department of Health.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

492K+
Followers
263K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Society
Honolulu, HI
Health
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Haleiwa, HI
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Chinatown#Homeless People#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
Place
Oahu
News Break
Society
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Avalon, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

Teenager bitten in hand by shark near Catalina Island

AVALON, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was bitten on the hand by a shark Wednesday morning while kayaking off Santa Catalina Island, authorities said. The boy, who was taking part in a Boy Scouts camp, was with his father when their kayak was bumped by what was believed to be a shark of unknown type or size, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a statement.