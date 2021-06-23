Oahu homeless medical outreach expands with mobile clinic

HONOLULU (AP) — Health care professionals who care for the medical needs of homeless in Honolulu’s Chinatown neighborhood will be expanding their efforts to other parts of Oahu with a new mobile clinic.

Starting next month, the team led by Christina M.B. Wang, of the Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center, will take a Nissan van to help homeless people around the Haleiwa and Waianae small boat harbors. They’ll also go to Central Oahu, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Nessa Vierra, 60, has received COVID-19 vaccinations, a cellphone, bandage kits and repeated offers of help from a walking team in Chinatown.

She called the center’s medical mobile outreach across Oahu “one of the greatest things to happen. That’s perfect.”

Vierra spends time in her regular spot at River and Pauahi streets, along with dozens of her friends who have been treated by Wang’s team over the years.

“I love you guys,” Vierra shouted to Wang and her team during their regular outreach Tuesday, which includes follow-up visits every Friday.

The van was purchased through a grant from the state Department of Health.