Modular apprenticeships, characterized by Workforce Development’s executive director for business development as a “missing piece” in the employee training puzzle, are the focus of the second in a series of blog posts about Penn College’s apprenticeship program. “The idea is to take a large apprenticeship program and segment it into modules that focus on common topical areas,” Christopher P. Ray says. “This allows for employees to benefit from the entire upskilling program if needed, or to focus time and effort only on the segments that apply to their areas of responsibility.”