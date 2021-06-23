Cancel
U.S. to send 3 million J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses to Brazil -White House

By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday will ship 3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil, the country with the second highest coronavirus death toll in the world, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The shipment - part of Washington’s pledge to donate 80 million vaccines - will depart Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on an Azul Airlines flight Thursday evening, bound for Campinas, a city in southeastern Brazil about 100 km (62.14 miles) from Sao Paulo, the official said.

