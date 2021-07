A new initiative is highlighting another branch of environmental racism and classicism: equal access to trees. Conservation organization American Forests launched its first calculations for what it calls a Tree Equity Score June 22. This score evaluates cities and towns based on who has access to tree cover, and it found that low income and minority communities in the U.S. are less likely to be shaded than wealthier, majority-white ones. As the climate crisis makes urban heat waves more dangerous than ever, this is a serious environmental injustice.