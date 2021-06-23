Jones College graduate earns a spot in the MS Rural Physicians Scholarship Program

Just before graduating from Jones College in May, Matt Burke of Brandon earned a spot in the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. As a member of the back-to-back State Championship Bobcat soccer team, Burke played in the first game of the college’s first appearance in the National Junior College Athletic Association II National Tournament in Wichita, Kansas. However, he left Kansas before playing in the second game because he was eager to begin his journey in the medical field.