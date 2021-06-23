In Retrospect: Bruce Beasley at Grounds For Sculpture

For me, the real magic is finding human feeling in the arrangements and intersections of shapes that when taken alone have none. It is like a composer who is searching for a new melody on the piano. The composer doesn’t invent any of the musical notes — they are all available on the keyboard. No single note carries human emotions, but combinations of notes — chords, arpeggios, etc. — do. The composer tries to find new combinations of the musical notes that sing to him and that then might sing to us as well. And the composer uses tools and technologies as well. The development of musical notation was transformative for composition, and the piano is a tool that organizes and places the musical notes at the composers’ fingertips.