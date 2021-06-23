China to Ramp Up High-Volume Production Using 14nm Node by End of 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to China, U.S. agricultural exports are booming as they are buying huge amounts of U.S. corn, soybeans, meat and other products. But there is a problem—getting the goods from here to there. Major worldwide shippers are opting to send ocean going containers back to China and other countries empty rather than fill them with our exports. Shippers want to get those containers back to Asia quickly so they can be filled with products destined for the United States market. The container situation is costing U.S. exporters millions of dollars. The North American meat Institute says the shortage of shipping containers has already cost them over $1 and a half billion in lost revenue.