What Does Jennifer Aniston Refer To Brad Pitt As?
Brad Pitt caused a media firestorm when his supposed affair with Angelina Jolie was pinged as the main reason behind his divorce from "Friends" superstar and America's sweetheart Jennifer Aniston in 2005. In January 2006, Jolie announced she was pregnant with Pitt's child, confirming their relationship, as ABC News reported at the time. And just like that, Brangelina was born. Since then, the public became obsessed with how Aniston handled the situation and the status of her relationship with Pitt following the much-publicized ordeal.www.nickiswift.com