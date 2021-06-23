Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bagworms are destroying local landscapes

Morning Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestructive bagworm populations have exploded in our area over the last few years and are sadly destroying many people’s backyard landscapes. I am writing this article to help save your valuable trees and shrubs Now is the time to look closely at your trees and shrubs and be checking for the bagworm silk bags before the eggs and larvae inside the bags hatch and destroy your plants. Each bag can contain hundreds and thousands of eggs and caterpillar larvae that will emerge soon and begin feeding and cause extensive damage.

www.morningjournalnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrubs#Evergreen Trees#Caterpillars#Linden#Japanese#Spinosad#Insecticide#Ksu#Isa Certified Arbonist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Cass County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

How to keep tomato plants healthy and happy

America’s gardeners love tomatoes. The homegrown tomato consistently tops the vegetable popularity chart, as gardeners strive to keep plants healthy and the fruits blemish-free. My wife, Mary, and I are no exception to the tomato growing frenzy. Each year we plant about 30 tomato plants, eating what we can and...
AgricultureWilkes Journal Patriot

Benefits of pruning tomato plants addressed

Pruning is a common topic among those who grow vegetables, including tomatoes. Should we prune tomatoes? Does it improve yield or have other benefits?. I used to be an anti-pruner. I had not seen any research to demonstrate yield benefits and the verdict is still out on pruning’s effect on yield. In situations where plants may be nutrient-limited or suffering from disease, pruning can reduce the number of fruit but often times improve the “marketable” or “desirable” yield.
Animalskdnk.org

'Crazy Worms' Threaten America's Trees — And (Gasp!) Our Maple Syrup

Earthworms are often seen as a welcome presence in gardens, and even on fishing hooks. But in the Northeast, experts say invasive "crazy worms" from Asia are creating havoc in forests — and they say the unusual worms are a danger to animals and plants, and especially to sugar maple trees.
GardeningWest Hawaii Today

A beautiful plant with an unusual name

Those of us who hunt nurseries for interesting plants, occasionally come across something new to us that is lovely. I recently found a beautiful plant with bright orange tubular flowers and a most unusual name. “Oompa Loompa” is a hybridized cultivar of Tecoma stans to which the botanical name Tecoma x smithii is sometimes assigned. William Watson of London first described this hybrid in 1893. It has taken more than 100 years of cultivation, to select qualities that are into this cultivar that now has a funny name.
AnimalsJacksonville Journal Courier

Meet the beetles - now tell them goodbye

After hitching their initial ride on imported ornamental plants in 1916, Japanese beetles decided North America isn’t such a bad place to live and have made a presence year after year since. Today these pests can be a serious nuisance to gardeners and farmers throughout North America — feeding on...
Home & GardenWISH-TV

Landscaping For Your Home

Whether you enjoy working with plants or prefer to hire it out, landscaping can give your home a whole new look! On today's episode, Gregg Pulley with Wesley's Landscape, joins Renee to share some DIY tips and other ideas to make your home functional and beautiful!
Animalsinsideedition.com

Jumping Worms Spreading Through North America, Ecologist Suggests a Kitchen Ingredient to Get Rid of Them

Earthworms are good for the soil, but so-called jumping worms, an invasive species from Asia, can devastate gardens and forests, and they are spreading across North America. “They're found in 37 states, as far as we know now, as well as Ontario.” says Brad Herrick, ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum. “ ...[I]f you get a bunch of jumping worms together, they'll probably be able to get off the ground, maybe an inch. So, not very high, but an inch is pretty high for a little jumping worm, [but] it's when you have a lot of them in one area, it's pretty creepy.”
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Darrell Blackwelder column: Tomatoes 101

A couple of people told me they planted tomatoes for the first time this spring. They were curious and wanted to see if they could produce their favorite vegetable. Tomatoes are an extremely popular vegetable, but can be somewhat of a challenge for beginning vegetable gardeners. Below are a few tips from “Tomato 101” class.
AnimalsUpNorthLive.com

Gypsy moths a growing nuisance, defoliating trees and leaving mess behind

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Invasive gypsy moths have taken residence in several oak trees in Becky Rose's yard and the Alamo Township neighborhood, leaving some trees leafless. What sounds like a soft sprinkle of rain is actually the caterpillar droppings, or frass, falling through the trees. "It's so bad, that...
Animalsspencermagnet.com

Life of a bagworm is a drag

Like most caterpillars, bagworms are voracious eaters as they store up calories for growth, metamorphosis and reproduction. Now is the time they do the majority of their damage to evergreen trees and shrubs, so be on the lookout for activity. A large infestation can literally strip an evergreen of nearly...
Gardeningdakotanewsnow.com

OYO Summer Landscape Tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about adding some color to your landscape. There are certain plants, such as coneflowers, you can plant right now that enjoy lots of sunshine and well-drained soil. These plants don’t like to be over-watered. Coneflowers also attract lots of butterflies and birds.
GardeningForbes

8 Simple And Easy Landscaping Ideas

If you want a well-kept and eye-catching yard, but you are short on time and your landscaping skills are minuscule, this article was written for you. You don’t need a four-year degree in landscape architecture to create an appealing outdoor space. You don’t even really need an overall vision—just the desire to learn and the willingness to get your hands in the dirt.
AnimalsTimes News

It’s in your nature: Flying ‘bugs’ beware

His past week while mowing with my garden tractor I was witness to a feeding frenzy. This wasn’t a scene from “Jaws.”. Actually I was watching barn and tree swallows snatching flying insects from the air. The mowing back and forth across that field was chasing small moths and some...
Gardeningdixonpilot.com

The Most Common Landscaping Problems

Most homeowners dream of a lush, green lawn surrounded by flowers, shrubbery, and trees. You’ve tried everything imaginable to achieve this magnificent oasis in your own backyard, but despite your efforts, your lawn is full of dead grass. Why is this happening? Learn more by reading about the most common...
Animalssubletteexaminer.com

Protecting the kings of the sagebrush landscape

Their springtime mating song-and-dance makes the greater sage-grouse rooster an icon of Wyoming. I will never forget the first time I was able to observe the springtime dance during the sage-grouse breeding season. I was with my husband glassing a grassy ridge counting birds at a lek (where a group of roosters gather to put on competitive displays to attract hens).
AnimalsJournal Inquirer

Carpenter ants aren’t a threat but a sign of damaged wood

“Carpenter ants cost New England homeowners thousands of dollars in damages,” screamed a headline from a news release that an area pest control firm posted announcing last week’s Carpenter Ant Awareness Week, referring to “structural damage.”. But that’s an urban myth — that carpenter ants are wood-destroying insects. “They are...
GardeningFort Worth Star-Telegram

Make plans for fall landscaping improvements by sampling local nurseries in your area

It’s been an unusual year in the nursery industry. That, my friend, is the term “understatement” defined. February’s cold brought an onslaught of customers almost as soon as the ground thawed, and only recently have parking lots had spaces available. It’s been hard to find the plants that we wanted, and nursery professionals have been stretched tight for time.

Comments / 5

Community Policy