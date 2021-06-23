Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Movie About Pop-Tarts

By Matt Singer
97 Rock
97 Rock
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years, Jerry Seinfeld has wondered what the deal is with Pop-Tarts. He’s joked about them in his standup routine, but clearly that was not enough to sate his curiosity about the creation and popularization of America’s favorite toaster pastries. Now he’s going to direct, produce, and star in a movie all about Pop-Tarts.

97rockonline.com
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

