For James Harden, it wasn’t complicated. His team needed him in a crucial playoff game. It was, he said, “simple.”. “Game 5, woke up and was like, ‘You know what? Let’s go.’ I tried to go out there and do the best I can,” said Harden. “Hopefully I gave my teammates some encouragement, some life, obviously I wanted to score the basketball and do what I normally do, but it is what it is. We win, we watch film, get our rest and prepare for Game 6.”