North Elba Democrats nominate 3, including Doty for supervisor
LAKE PLACID — The race for North Elba town supervisor will likely be contested. North Elba Democrats held a caucus at the North Elba Town House in Saranac Lake on Tuesday and nominated town Councilor Derek Doty to run for supervisor against incumbent Jay Rand, who is running for reelection on the Republican line. Doty ran against Rand two years ago for the town supervisor seat, and also ran against former town Supervisor Roby Politi in 2011.www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com