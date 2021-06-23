Man sentenced to 10 years prison time for burglary, firearm possession

A Faribault man who was shown on camera stealing two handguns from a Steele County residence in August will see prison time, according to court documents. Chris Allen Rivas, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in a Minnesota Correctional Facility after he was found guilty in February following a three-day trial for felony charges of first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and possessing a firearm while being prohibited after being convicted of a crime of violence. The presiding judge during the trial was Judge Karen Duncan, but Judge Joseph Bueltel handed down the sentencing.