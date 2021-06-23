Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Why Now Is the Time to Invite People Back to Church

By Jason Daye
outreachmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould this year’s National Back to Church Sunday be the biggest yet?. The impact of the pandemic has been felt in local churches all across the country. From models of pastoral care to changes in giving patterns to the logistics of worship gatherings, every church has had to grapple with how we navigate this ever-changing landscape. For some churches these shifts will lead to closing the doors permanently, others will lean into innovative ways of ministering, and many will view themselves as a restart, of sorts, focusing on fresh opportunities to reach people in their communities with the heart of a new church plant.

outreachmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Attendance#Church Service#Church Growth#Church Of Christ#Mental Health#The Barna Group#Unstuck Church Report#Spirit#Protestant#Churchgoers#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

How Can the Church Welcome People With Anxiety?

Many of us say we are ready to welcome new people to church and ready for growth, but the reality is we are not committed to doing the work. Sometimes, it’s a fear of change, but it can also be an issue of not being equipped to welcome people struggling with battles that we don’t know or understand. One of the big signs that a church is not welcoming is when they have given up on investing in new people. When churches close themselves off or become about personal preferences, they have lost sight of the mission. Luke 9:11 says, “When the crowds learned of Him, they followed Him, and He welcomed them and spoke to them of the kingdom of God and cured those who needed healing.” If we are Christians called to follow Jesus’ example, we should be welcoming as He is here. In this instance, Jesus treated the crowds with kindness by not only healing but also welcoming them. When we welcome new people to our church, it’s more than just saying “hello.” We are invited to find ways to bless them. Here are five ways the church can welcome people with anxiety.
Martin County, MNSentinel

Church on the Lawn is back in East Chain

East Chain Evangelical Free Church is hosting Church on the Lawn services for the second straight year. Two of the 13 services have already been held, and the average so far for each service is over 200 people. Max Haake is a member of the church and is the co-leader...
Religionfox4news.com

Here & Now: Resilient Church Collective

An organization dedicated to creating systemic change in underserved areas is undertaking a new statewide effort. The Alliance for Greater Works is helping Black churches in Texas through the trauma of the last year. FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb learns more in this week's Here & Now conversation.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Restrictions are lifted. Are people returning to churches?

On June 11, the state of Illinois lifted COVID-19 restrictions, meaning large groups of people could assemble once more indoors. Festivals, conventions and concerts may all now return to normal capacity, as can indoor venues like theaters. Churches are also now able to return to full capacity for church services,...
Religionledger.news

Answering: Why go to Church?

A Church goer wrote a letter to the editor of a newspaper and complained that it made no sense to go to church every Sunday. He wrote: “I’ve gone for 30 years now, and in that time I have heard something like 3,000 sermons, but for the life of me, I can’t remember a single one of them. So, I think I’m wasting my time, the preachers and priests are wasting theirs by giving sermons at all”.
Religionmyedmondsnews.com

St. Alban’s invites visitors to walk the church labyrinth

With longer days and warmer weather, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church invites community members to consider reflecting on their blessings by walking a labyrinth. The grass labyrinth at St. Alban’s, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W., is around the back of the church and is always open. A labyrinth walking is...
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
Williams, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Former church builds community, one tea at a time

Last year, the Williams Methodist Church closed its doors. One year later, one local family is bringing the church back as a community center and kicking it off with a family tea party. Karen Johnson’s brother, Carroll Hoelscher, bought the church last year after it closed. The family had been...
ReligionGrand Haven Tribune

The gifts LGBTQIA+ people bring to the church

During Pride Month on my “Christian MythBusters” podcast and WGHN radio spot, I’ve been talking about the relationship between Christianity and the LGBTQIA+ community. The last episode in that series is one I’d like to share with you today, in this column. I’m writing this because it is something that...
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Our view: Vandalism of church sparks the best in people

It was with great sadness that we read recently about the desecration of a local house of worship as members of the St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church discovered just more than a week ago that their place of sanctuary and reverence had been vandalized. We are unsure what could possibly...
ReligionBBC

Methodist Church allows same-sex marriage in 'momentous' vote

The Methodist Church has become the largest religious denomination in Britain to permit same-sex marriages. A vote to change the definition of marriage at the Methodist Conference on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed by 254 in favour with 46 against. Freedom of conscience clauses mean ministers will not be forced to conduct...
Religionearlycountynews.com

Attitude of Gratitude

Luke 5:12-16; 17:11-19 As we read scripture, it is important to remember that these writings occurred many centuries ago. Customs, words, and situations do not exactly “fit” the thinking of Western Society. Situations from the past must be viewed in the light of the “timeframe” of ancient Eastern society, and, also with the mindset of that geography in which it was written.
Louisville, KYsbts.edu

Cultivating Dependence and Calming Fears

The Theology for the People of God series by B&H Academic combines biblical and systematic theology in dialogue with historical theology with application to the church and life. The series addresses the classic loci of systematic theology by pairing a biblical scholar and a theologian. The first volume released on the Holy Spirit pairs Andreas J. Köstenberger, research professor of New Testament at Midwestern Seminary, with Southern Seminary’s own Gregg R. Allison, professor of christian theology.
Buffalo, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Not today, Satan

Blessed is the nation whose god is the Lord. Psalm 33:12. From the moment Adam and Eve chose to follow Satan rather than obey the directions of our creator, God has allowed mankind to experiment with countless human-devised solutions to the world’s problems. The Bible and secular history show mankind’s failure at ruling its environment and itself. God is letting us learn by trial and error, that doing things our way will not bring us the lasting joy, success and fulfillment we desire.
ReligionGreat Bend Tribune

Church should be worship-time, not single-issue tests

Every human-being is a sinner. The only man who walked the face of the earth who committed no sin was Jesus Christ. I have read several articles in the news about the recent squabbling among Roman Catholic bishops, archbishops, and even Cardinals over the issue of denying Communion to elected politicians whose voting records support the practice of abortion. This in-fighting among Catholic Clergy is unseemly.