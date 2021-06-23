Cancel
Smithville, TX

Chamber Chatter: Smithville's annual fly-in takes flight Saturday at Crawford Municipal Airport

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s high time for the Smithville Fly-in. This annual event is a cool, fun and family-friendly event held at the only airport in Bastrop County — Smithville Crawford Municipal Airport! There will be military aircraft, small planes, big planes, helicopters and more to view and tour, including hands-on access to the Smithville fire truck, climb around in and generally have a great photo-op as you explore the airport. Head out the Smithville Airport on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the 15th annual Smithville Fly-in. Admission and parking are free. The fly-in is being hosted by the Friends of the 84R, the city of Smithville and the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce. Call 512-237-2313 with questions or to become a sponsor.

