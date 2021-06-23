Cancel
West Des Moines, IA

Record-setting May for home sales in Iowa

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The housing market continued to set records in Iowa during the month of May. According to the Iowa Association of Realtors, the average time a home was on the market was 41 days, which set a new record. The bulk of the sales were single-family detached homes that were selling in 39 days. Townhouses or condos were selling slightly slower at an average of 53 days on the market. It represents a 34-percent difference in time on the market compared to last year.

#Home Price#Home Sales#Single Family Homes#Kwqc#Statewide Market Report#Iowa County View Reports
