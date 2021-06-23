The bizarre relationship between the Tories and patriotism

Superficially, at least, the campaign for a One Britain One Nation day in schools, an obligatory clap for carers and the promotion of its admittedly odd anthem is something few could object to. You have to be a little curmudgeonly, for example, to take issue with the idea that “we are Britain and we have one dream to unite all people in one great team” as the song goes. It even recommends that we “celebrate our differences with love in our hearts”. And who would want to argue that we shouldn’t be a nation of “so many different races, standing in the same place”.