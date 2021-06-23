Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a Carbondale man suffered serious injuries when he was thrown from his car on Hwy. 75 in South Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Jesse Davies, 41, was driving south just after 3 p.m. Wednesday when his car unexpectedly crossed through the median into the northbound lanes just north of the SW 77th St. exit. The car collided with an oncoming semi. According to KHP’s crash log, Davies’ Ford Taurus went airborne and overturned, and he was thrown from the car.