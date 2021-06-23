Cancel
Topeka, KS

Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck

By Sarah Motter, Melissa Brunner
WIBW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a Carbondale man suffered serious injuries when he was thrown from his car on Hwy. 75 in South Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Jesse Davies, 41, was driving south just after 3 p.m. Wednesday when his car unexpectedly crossed through the median into the northbound lanes just north of the SW 77th St. exit. The car collided with an oncoming semi. According to KHP’s crash log, Davies’ Ford Taurus went airborne and overturned, and he was thrown from the car.

Local
Kansas Traffic
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Topeka, KS
Traffic
Topeka, KS
Accidents
City
Carbondale, KS
City
Ford, KS
State
Georgia State
Local
Kansas Accidents
#Traffic Accident#Wibw#Hwy#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Khp
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
