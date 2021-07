We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Abbie Fioritto, my husband, and Goldendoodle Poppy. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Me, my husband Chris, and our Goldendoodle Poppy live in our 2,000 square foot home in Atlanta. I fell in love with our home before even walking through the door; I just got a gut feeling. There are lots of quirky elements in the house but I believe it reflects our style. We came from a tiny apartment in New York City so we had a lot of space to fill and it still isn’t complete, I don’t believe it ever will be! As an interior designer I am constantly falling in love with new pieces for myself while on the hunt for my clients. My husband and I also love to travel and we try to bring back items from our trips, especially art, so that our home is full of happy memories.