Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed the $40.8 billion budget that directs more money to public schools, specifically directing more aid to the state’s poorest districts. Wolf and Democratic lawmakers held a press conference at the state Capitol in Harrisburg Wednesday morning touting the historic investment in public schools. The GOP-controlled General Assembly and Wolf’s staff negotiated the spending package. The spending plan included more money for social service programs but opts to save most of the $7 billion in federal COVID-19 recover aid, a sore point for some Democratic lawmakers.