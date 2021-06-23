Cancel
Environment

Pleasant Weather This Evening For Stargazers

By Alex Puckett
WHNT-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dry air sticks around overnight, making nice weather for stargazers. Temperatures dip into the 60s, and with dewpoints staying in the 50s, it will be quite comfortable again!. Moonrise is at 4:47 this afternoon, and moonset occurs just before 3 am tomorrow morning. I’ve written before about my feelings...

whnt.com
Weather
Environment
Environmentmynbc5.com

Turning less humid on Thursday

The severe weather threat is over. Thursday will be less humid, but still feature some showers. Same deal with Friday. For Saturday and Sunday, even though it's a close call, it looks decent enough!. Sunshine will mix with clouds on Saturday, with potentially a few more clouds on Sunday for...
EnvironmentKDRV

June 30th Evening Weather

Hot weather will stick around right into the holiday weekend. Hazy and smoky skies will also be a concern, especially, in Northern California and the eastside. The potential for thunderstorms will also continue into the weekend for the eastside.
Pleasants County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pleasants, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pleasants; Wood A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN ATHENS...WEST CENTRAL PLEASANTS AND NORTHERN WOOD COUNTIES At 137 PM EDT, radar indicated a line of strong thunderstorms were located extending from near Marietta to Vienna to near Lubeck. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Parkersburg, Marietta, Belpre, Vienna, Williamstown, Washington, Boaz, Lubeck, North Hills, Little Hocking, Waverly, Fleming and Blennerhassett. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 173 and 186. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 3. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 17. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Pleasants County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pleasants, Tyler, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pleasants; Tyler; Wood A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...PLEASANTS...WESTERN TYLER AND NORTHEASTERN WOOD COUNTIES At 222 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Sistersville to near Belmont to near Parkersburg. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marietta, St. Marys, Sistersville, Belmont, Newport, Matamoras, Friendly, Fly, Willow Island, Maxwell, Schultz, Arvilla, Point Lookout, New Matamoras, Wick, Waverly and Hebron. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia near mile marker 17, and between mile markers 19 and 24. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Environmentalabamawx.com

Scattered Showers Through Tomorrow; Rain More Widespread Friday

RADAR CHECK: We have the classic case of random, scattered showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon. Showers are moving northwest, and are a little more numerous over the southern quarter of the state thanks to the daily sea-breeze front. Away from the showers, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Showers will fade away tonight after sunset.