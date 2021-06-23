Pleasant Weather This Evening For Stargazers

Effective: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pleasants; Tyler; Wood A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...PLEASANTS...WESTERN TYLER AND NORTHEASTERN WOOD COUNTIES At 222 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Sistersville to near Belmont to near Parkersburg. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marietta, St. Marys, Sistersville, Belmont, Newport, Matamoras, Friendly, Fly, Willow Island, Maxwell, Schultz, Arvilla, Point Lookout, New Matamoras, Wick, Waverly and Hebron. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia near mile marker 17, and between mile markers 19 and 24. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.