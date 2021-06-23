Pleasant Weather This Evening For Stargazers

Effective: 2021-06-30 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pleasants; Wood A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN ATHENS...WEST CENTRAL PLEASANTS AND NORTHERN WOOD COUNTIES At 137 PM EDT, radar indicated a line of strong thunderstorms were located extending from near Marietta to Vienna to near Lubeck. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Parkersburg, Marietta, Belpre, Vienna, Williamstown, Washington, Boaz, Lubeck, North Hills, Little Hocking, Waverly, Fleming and Blennerhassett. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 173 and 186. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 3. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 17. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.