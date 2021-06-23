1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash near Arco

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police report a 69-year-old from Portland, Oregon was killed in a crash Wednesday.

At approximately 6:25 a.m., ISP investigated the two-vehicle crash on US 20-26 near milepost 250, just east of Arco.

According to ISP, 69-year-old Theodore Taegder of Portland was driving westbound on US20-26 in a 1997 Toyota Camry, and 25-year-old Levi McAlevy of Moore, ID, was driving eastbound on US20-26 in a 2009 Mazda 6. Taegder drove across the center divider and struck McAlevy's vehicle head on.

Taegder succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Air ambulance transported McAlevy to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

All lanes of US20-26 were blocked for approximately three hours.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Butte County Sheriff's Office, Butte County Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department.

