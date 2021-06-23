Promos: AHS, Kingdom, Looney Tunes

Just when you thought it was safe for your "Tunes," HBO Max, Bugs, Daffy, Porky, Tweety, and more are back to make them 'Looney." That's right, Looney Tunes Cartoons returns July 8 for a second heaping helping of your favorite animated maniacs. This time around, Bugs hops to the basketball court for an ultimate game of streetball; Porky spends a relaxing afternoon with his nephew Cicero filled with soothing music… and chainsaws, fire, and broken windows; and Daffy lends his wing to Porky as an emotional support duck (Awww!). And that's just the beginning of the season's 10-episode's worth of laughs, with two new shorts starring fan-favorite canines Charlie Dog and Russian Dog, and a line-up of familiar faces that includes Tweety, Sylvester, Elmer, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Marvin the Martian (see below) and a whole ton more. And the best part? We have the official trailer waiting for your approval below.