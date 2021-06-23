Governor Lamont Signs Fiscal Year 2022-2023 State Budget: Invests in Education, Healthcare, Childcare, Workforce Development, Towns, and Nonprofits With No Tax Hikes
Governor Ned Lamont today signed legislation enacting a biennial state budget for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 that was approved by the Connecticut General Assembly with overwhelming bipartisan support and makes significant investments in education, healthcare, childcare, workforce development, cities and towns, and nonprofit social service providers while not raising taxes. The budget remains $58 million under the spending cap, even while investing an additional $1 billion toward paying off Connecticut’s unfunded pension debt.news.hamlethub.com