Governor Lamont Signs Fiscal Year 2022-2023 State Budget: Invests in Education, Healthcare, Childcare, Workforce Development, Towns, and Nonprofits With No Tax Hikes

Today is the last day of the state’s fiscal year, and there is no word yet if Governor Tom Wolf has signed the state spending plan for next year. The budget passed the State House and Senate last Friday, and did not contain any personal or business tax increases. The budget was praised by Wolf and by others for increasing spending in education. The plan includes a record $13.55 billion investment in pre-K to 12th grade education. A $300 million increase in basic education across the state is part of that.