Income Tax

Governor Lamont Signs Fiscal Year 2022-2023 State Budget: Invests in Education, Healthcare, Childcare, Workforce Development, Towns, and Nonprofits With No Tax Hikes

 7 days ago

Governor Ned Lamont today signed legislation enacting a biennial state budget for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 that was approved by the Connecticut General Assembly with overwhelming bipartisan support and makes significant investments in education, healthcare, childcare, workforce development, cities and towns, and nonprofit social service providers while not raising taxes. The budget remains $58 million under the spending cap, even while investing an additional $1 billion toward paying off Connecticut’s unfunded pension debt.

State
Connecticut State
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
K-12 Education
Politicswdadradio.com

GOVERNOR WOLF YET TO SIGN STATE BUDGET

Today is the last day of the state’s fiscal year, and there is no word yet if Governor Tom Wolf has signed the state spending plan for next year. The budget passed the State House and Senate last Friday, and did not contain any personal or business tax increases. The budget was praised by Wolf and by others for increasing spending in education. The plan includes a record $13.55 billion investment in pre-K to 12th grade education. A $300 million increase in basic education across the state is part of that.
Politicspa.gov

Gov. Wolf Signs Budget with Largest Education Funding Increase in State History

Governor Tom Wolf signed a state budget that will help power the commonwealth’s recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic by making the largest investment in public education in state history, by investing in quality, affordable child care for parents who wish to return to the workforce and by helping Pennsylvanians struggling with mortgage or rent payments stay in their homes.
PoliticsWBUR

New Fiscal Year Set To Dawn Without State Budget In Place

Another new fiscal year is set to dawn Thursday and once again it will arrive without an annual state budget in place. Only one of the two branches plans to meet Wednesday, which is Fiscal New Year's Eve, and the limited agenda in the House calls for an override vote to ensure a project labor agreement will govern the construction of a new Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Income Taxlvb.com

Wolf signs 2021-2022 state budget that ‘invests in Pennsylvanians’

Pennsylvania’s $40.8 billion general fund budget was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday following approval by the House and Senate last Friday. The budget includes the largest education funding increase in state history and allocates millions of dollars from Pennsylvania’s share of the American Rescue Plan. “This...
Personal FinanceCape May County Herald

NJ's Fiscal Year '22 Budget Signed into Law

WOODBRIDGE – Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY 2022) Appropriations Act into law June 29, working in partnership with the Legislature to develop a responsible and bold budget that meets the state’s current and future obligations, makes New Jersey more affordable for working and middle-class families, provides record investments in education, supports an inclusive pandemic recovery, and invests in small businesses and long-term economic growth.
Maine Statemainepublic.org

Maine Lawmakers Approve Supplemental Budget That Would Send Workers $300 Checks

Both the Maine House and Senate have approved nearly a billion dollars in additional state spending over the next two years, including a boost in funding for local schools. The bipartisan bill expands health care coverage by making more Mainers eligible for Medicaid and it lowers property taxes through several provisions, including direct payments to those who continued to work last year during the pandemic. Democratic Representative Teresa Pierce of Falmouth co-chairs the Appropriations Committee.
Columbus, OHToledo Blade

Governor signs $74 billion budget, vetoes 14 provisions

COLUMBUS — The announcement didn’t come until well after the start of the new fiscal year at midnight, but Gov. Mike DeWine signed the second state budget of his tenure, a $74 billion, two-year pan that promises more than $1.6 billion in income tax cuts. But first, he used his...
Dover, DEdelaware.gov

Governor Carney Signs Fiscal Year 2022 Operating and Capital Budgets

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday signed a $4.7 billion Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget for the State of Delaware, a sustainable financial plan that makes historic investments in Delaware public schools and sets aside $286 million in new savings to prepare for future economic and revenue downturns.
Politicsnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Governor Murphy Signs Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations Act into Law

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - WOODBRIDGE – Governor Phil Murphy signed the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY 2022) Appropriations Act into law today, working in partnership with the Legislature to develop a responsible and bold budget that meets the State’s current and future obligations, makes New Jersey more affordable for working and middle-class families, provides record investments in education, supports an inclusive pandemic recovery, and invests in small businesses and long-term economic growth.
California StateKQED

California Approves Funding for Music Venues, Arts Recovery in New State Budget

The California State Legislature approved a $262.6 billion operating budget on Monday that Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign into law this Thursday. Boosted by a $76 billion state surplus and $27 billion in federal aid, the budget includes direct cash payments to Californians struggling from the economic fallout of COVID-19, restoration of pandemic budget cuts and expansions in healthcare and homelessness services. It also includes substantial funding for the arts—a major driver of California’s economy, and one of the industries hit hardest by COVID-19 shutdowns.
Ohio Stateideastream.org

Ohio's Broadband Access Expansion Program Survives State Budget Process

A program to help get affordable high-speed internet access to more Ohioans survived weeks of budget negotiations and an anonymous amendment in the Ohio Senate that would have killed the program and gutted existing municipal broadband initiatives. Lawmakers voted early Tuesday morning to approve a two-year, $74 billion state budget...
Florida StateWRAL

Florida governor signs workforce development bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of bills Thursday partly focused on workforce development, as well as one measure that would provide public money to allow high school students enrolled in private schools to take classes at public colleges and universities. The bill signed into law...
PoliticsSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: NH state budget is fiscally irresponsible

The New Hampshire state budget up for a vote this week and then onto Governor Sununu’s desk for approval is fiscally irresponsible. The budget promises to fully fund the new Education Freedom Accounts, but never specifies the amount of money allocated for that purpose. However, it does specify that the...
Politicsthelakewoodscoop.com

Murphy, Legislature Agree on $46.3 Billion Budget for Fiscal Year 2022

Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Legislature agreed on a $46.5 billion budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2022 that the governor says will “help New Jersey build back from the pandemic while moving our state forward.” The Legislature will vote on the proposal on Thursday. Some of the top...
Colorado Statearkvalleyvoice.com

Governor Signs SNAP Jobs Training Investment into Colorado State Law

Thursday, the Governor signed a Colorado Comeback bill into law that will invest in Colorado’s successful Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program. That food support program has been used extensively throughout Colorado over the past 15 months as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out jobs, cut off family’s access to school lunch programs, and endangered their family security.
PoliticsWSPY NEWS

Governor Signs State Budget; State Senator Objects to Lawmaker Pay Raise

Governor J.B. Pritzker on Thursday signed the state's budget for the next fiscal year into law. The budget spends $42.3-billion and focuses on paying down Illinois' existing debt. The budget also includes about $8.1 billion in COVID-19 relief programs. One objection from Republican State Senator Sue Rezin was that the...