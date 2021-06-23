Cancel
Evansville, IN

Drive-In Movie Nights Coming To Showplace North AND East In Evansville

By Travis Sams
103GBF
103GBF
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Showplace Cinemas is bringing more drive-in-style movies to Evansville's North and East side. Recently, Showplace Cinemas took to social media to ask fans if they would love to see outdoor movies at one of their locations. The reason behind this is because a company called Strong Technical Services announced they were giving away 10 BrightNight drive-in weekend rental packages, including a Preview trailer and Northview 40-ft inflatable screen, to participating theaters in a random contest drawing. So Showplace shared this post a few times on social media, and as it turns out, they were selected to be one of the theaters that won.

103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
