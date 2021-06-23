Charlotte FC wants in on starting lower-level franchise in the Carolinas

The new league plans to start in 2022. The Birmingham, Alabama city council president wants to bring a United States Football League team to town in 2022. The rebooted USFL seems to be little more than a paper league with just the logos and trademarks of the original business which technically lasted from 1982 to 1986 and played just three years, 1983, 1984 and 1985. William Parker plans to meet with USFL officials about the possibility of the league playing some games in Birmingham. Birmingham had a World Football League franchise in the two years of that league’s existence in 1974 and 1975 and the Birmingham Stallions football business was a part of the USFL between 1983 and 1985. Birmingham business leaders tried to get the National Football League to put a franchise in the city following the demise of the WFL in 1975 but were turned down. Birmingham had a team in the Alliance of American Football in the only year of that league’s existence in 2019. Parker also pushed to get an XFL franchise in August 2020. The XFL has new owners including the former wrestler turned movie star Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock. Initially the plan was to start the XFL III in 2022, but that has been put on hold as the XFL and Canadian Football League try to figure out if the two leagues can work together.