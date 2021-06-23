Cancel
Charlotte FC wants in on starting lower-level franchise in the Carolinas

By Ashley Mahoney
thecharlottepost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte FC is scouring markets across the Carolinas to site a lower-division soccer franchise after 2022 when the MLS franchise launches. More professional soccer is coming to the Carolinas. Charlotte FC is searching for a market to launch a lower-level affiliate in 2023, club president Nick Kelly said Wednesday, adding...

