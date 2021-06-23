Cancel
Faye Webster playing Fonda Theatre in February

By Mark Ortega
passtheaux.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta-based indie folk singer Faye Webster has a new album coming this Friday, and she’ll be in Los Angeles next February!. Faye Webster will play the Fonda Theatre on Thursday, February 10. The singer drops her fourth full-length record I Know I’m Funny haha this Friday (via Secretly Canadian), and just dropped the video for her latest single “A Dream With a Baseball Player”.

www.passtheaux.co
