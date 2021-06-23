Faye Webster playing Fonda Theatre in February

Faye Webster knows she’s funny—and if you know Faye Webster, you probably know that already. That’s because she declares it proudly in the title of her new album, I Know I’m Funny haha, whose ebullient profundity delivers on its name. After achieving indie songstress cult status with 2019’s Atlanta Millionaires Club, her third record and Secretly Canadian debut, Webster ditched her signature visor and returned to her guitar. Webster began 2020 with the goal of recording an ambitious album, unaware that the desperate times ahead—and the desperate measures it necessitated, including bedroom recording sessions and GarageBand production—would deliver one that exceeds expectations. It’s at once sweeping and specific, grounded in slice of life storytelling, not unlike the stuff of comic greats. With her distinctly delicate croon—frayed at the edges with a folkish rasp—Webster sings and writes of the whimsical nothings of contemporary life. The video for “Cheers,” which features the real-life heavyweights of Atlanta’s dirt bike scene, shows Webster wondering aloud if she’ll get married before her brothers do; “A Dream with a Baseball Player” is a playful ode to her youthful crush on the Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. While some of Webster’s strongest work hinges on the well-trodden topic of unrequited love, I Know I’m Funny haha positions Webster at the altar of Pitchfork reader worship, if she wasn’t there already. And that’s nothing to laugh about.