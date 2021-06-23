Cancel
Highland Village, TX

Charles D. Malmer

By CTG Staff
crosstimbersgazette.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA LIFE FULFILLED: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7. Charles D. Malmer, Colonel US Army (Retired) Highland Village, TX (formerly Edina, MN) completed his earthly journey June 11, 2021. Colonel Malmer was a commissioned officer in the Corps of Engineers & spent 31 years valiantly serving his country, which included two tours in Vietnam. He worked in the space program as a resident engineer on the Vertical Assembly Building (Saturn V Moon Rocket Program) Cape Canaveral, FL; Served in Military Intelligence, Ft. Shafter, HI; Assigned as a Survivor Assistance Officer, which entailed family notification of MIA’S & death notification of fallen soldiers in Vietnam; Served as Post Engineer, Yonsan Military Base, Seoul, South Korea. As a West Point Liaison Officer, he recruited high school students for the military academy. Other assignments include: Paris, France; Homer, Alaska; Advisor to the MN National Guard and two tours to Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. In his civilian career, he was an architect & worked as a civil engineer for the Corps of Engineers in St. Paul, MN. He is survived by his caregiver and best friend, Jacquelyn Malmer; daughter, Dawn Hamilton and son-in-law Dave Hamilton of Lantana, TX; granddaughter, Lauren Flaa of Eden Prairie, MN; sister Marion Holmquist of Scottsdale, AZ and nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the country. The family would like to thank the ANGEL’S from Mercy Hospice and Rambling Oaks Extended Care Community for their loving care. Colonel Malmer will be laid to rest at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas. Memorials preferred to benefit the Vietnam Veterans Association.

www.crosstimbersgazette.com
