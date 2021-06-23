Krysta Rodriguez, Aka Halston’s Liza Minnelli, Was So Inspired By The Show She Re-decorated Her Apartment
Krysta Rodriguez’s recent star turn as the legendary Liza Minnelli didn’t just consume her in the preparation—she took the 1970s disco-tastic vibe from the Halston set right home with her post-production too. Literally! A keen interior decorator, the performer was so inspired by the show that she channeled the mood and aesthetic of Ryan Murphy’s hit biopic into reinventing her apartment. After a dizzying month of press tours and interviews, The Daily caught Rodriguez for a moment to hear what it was like to step into such famous shoes. Take it away!fashionweekdaily.com