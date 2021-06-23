LWCC buys Acadian Thruway Chevron station for $907,000

LWCC has purchased an Acadian Thruway Chevron station, giving the private workers’ compensation company control of a 7.7-acre tract between Interstate 10 and Bawell Street. The company paid $907,000 for the half-acre property at 2313 South Acadian Thruway. The seller was the Kavanaugh & Tudor Co. of Alexandria. Kavanaugh & Tudor also owned the land at 2323 South Acadian that’s the home of Mestizo Restaurant. LWCC bought that property in January for nearly $2.2 million.