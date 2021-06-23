Cancel
Oswego, NY

Downtown can’t accommodate oversized vehicles

By Grace Raes Oswego
 7 days ago

This morning at approximately 9:30, I was parked on West First Street with two empty parking spaces on each side. When I came out of the bagelry, two monstrous, overgrown pickup trucks had parked on both sides of me blocking me in. I got in the car and was inching out to see if anything was coming. I didn’t see another huge truck coming in back of me until I felt a bump. I looked in my rear window and saw the side of the truck that I had bumped into. I got out, looked at it’s right fender (or whatever it’s called) with the driver of the truck and saw a white streak about 3-inches long and smaller ones underneath. I felt them to see if there were any dents or scratches, didn’t feel any and told the driver.

