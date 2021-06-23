Man gets prison time for putting child into vehicle trunk

DAYTON — A Dayton man will serve at least eight years in prison after being convicted on counts in connection to locking a child in the trunk of a vehicle.

On Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, a neighbor called 911 after seeing Damon Ellis, 44, forcibly drag an 8-year-old boy from his Water Street apartment and place him in the trunk on a car.

According to the caller, the child did not have a coat or shoes on. The court obtained surveillance video of the incident, showing the victim being forced into the trunk.

The victim told police that Ellis had put him into the trunk as a way to discipline him.

Ellis was found guilty on counts of kidnapping and endangering children on June 8, 2021, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

Ellis was also ordered to register as a Violent Offender upon his release from prison.

