Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Man gets prison time for putting child into vehicle trunk

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWIB4_0adOaG3400

DAYTON — A Dayton man will serve at least eight years in prison after being convicted on counts in connection to locking a child in the trunk of a vehicle.

On Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, a neighbor called 911 after seeing Damon Ellis, 44, forcibly drag an 8-year-old boy from his Water Street apartment and place him in the trunk on a car.

According to the caller, the child did not have a coat or shoes on. The court obtained surveillance video of the incident, showing the victim being forced into the trunk.

The victim told police that Ellis had put him into the trunk as a way to discipline him.

Ellis was found guilty on counts of kidnapping and endangering children on June 8, 2021, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

Ellis was also ordered to register as a Violent Offender upon his release from prison.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
32K+
Followers
49K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Prison#Police#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Richmond, INPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Richmond Police seeking information on hit-and-run

RICHMOND, IN. — The Richmond Police Department is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday, June 26. The crash, police said, was at the intersection of Woodside Drive and Hayes Arboretum Road at 7:56 p.m. Upon arrival, police determined that a 16-year-old cyclist had been seriously injured as...
Honolulu, HIPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

HONOLULU — (AP) — Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Remembering Nora: Dayton girl who died in Mad River

DAYTON — The family of an 8-year-old Dayton girl who died over the weekend is preparing for her funeral. Police say Nora Leticia Coy Cal was wading in the Mad River Saturday when she likely stepped into an area where there is a steep drop-off. Crews found her body Monday morning.