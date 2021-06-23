Prosecutors failed to report data on arrests of victims and witnesses, despite requirement in state law
Two years ago, the Louisiana State Legislature passed a law requiring district attorneys to publicly report how often they use warrants to arrest witnesses and victims of crime for allegedly failing to cooperate with prosecutors. The reporting requirement was passed as part of a bill that also put tighter limits on the controversial warrants, called “material witness warrants,” by limiting their use against victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.thelensnola.org