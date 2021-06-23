Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California’s new senator is ready to end the filibuster. Dianne Feinstein’s ‘thinking about it’

By David Lightman
Merced Sun-Star
 7 days ago

Get rid of the filibuster, insists Sen. Alex Padilla. His colleague, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, isn’t so sure. “Alex Padilla would have given up the filibuster to move forward on voting rights, climate change, immigration reform and more,” he told The Sacramento Bee this week. Feinstein, a senator since 1992, was...

www.mercedsunstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Arizona State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Alex Padilla
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#The Sacramento Bee#The Bee#Democratic#Gop#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Dick Durbin, Chuck Grassley, Judiciary Committee Members Press for Answers on Inmate Trust Accounts

June 30, 2021 - Washington–Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and a bipartisan group of their colleagues on the Senate Judiciary. Committee to send a letter to Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director Michael Carvajal requesting answers to reports that BOP’s inmate Trust...
Agriculturegoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Releases Statement on Randy Moore Selected as 20th Chief of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Forest Service

June 29, 2021 - Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Monday released the following statement upon the announcement that Randy Moore, the current regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region, will be the next chief of the Forest Service:. “Randy Moore is an excellent choice to serve as the next chief...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Obama says Senate will vote again on voting rights

Former President Obama said Monday he believes the Senate will hold a new vote on the Democratic voting rights bill that Republicans in the upper chamber blocked last week. Speaking to supporters in his first fundraising call since the 2020 elections, Obama teamed up with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and former Attorney General Eric Holder to call for support for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), which organized the call.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Patty Murray, Democratic Women’s Caucus Leadership Introduce Equal Pay Bill For U.S. National Team Athletes, Coaches and Other Personnel

June 26, 2021 - Washington - Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and House Democratic Women’s Caucus co-Chairs Jackie Speier (D-Calif.),. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) and Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) and Vice Chairs Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) and Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas), on Thursday introduced the Even Playing Field Act to ensure equal pay, investment and working conditions for U.S national team athletes, coaches and other personnel.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Says Bipartisan Bill Would Expand Development of Sustainable Wood Products from Federal Forests

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) will introduce companion legislation in the House of Representatives. “This is a win-win bill,” Senator Feinstein said. “It will help develop new sustainable wood products and energy from biomass while promoting necessary thinning projects that reduce the risk of wildfire in our forests. And it will help create jobs and spur economic development in rural communities throughout the country.”
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

The filibuster's evolution

The filibuster is often painted as an archaic Senate rule carved in stone. In reality, it's evolved over time. Why it matters: Washington’s attention has been fixed to the filibuster amid a 50-50 Senate and critical debates over infrastructure and voting rights. Proponents bill it as a crucial fixture designed to protect the minority; critics pillory it as a tool of obstruction.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats Are Already Losing the Next Election

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell knew that winning reelection in her swingy Florida district would be difficult. But it wasn’t until one night in February last year that the 50-year-old Democratic representative started to worry. That was the evening when then-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders, in a 60 Minutes interview, showered praise on Cuba’s literacy programs under the Castro regime. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” the senator asked Anderson Cooper. Watching at home, Mucarsel-Powell was aghast. “How ignorant can you be?” she remembers thinking. “It was a complete insult to the Cuban diaspora that had fled that country.” Right away, she condemned Sanders’s remarks, but in her South Florida district, which is home to thousands of Cuban and other Latin American immigrants, the damage had been done. Republicans used Sanders’s comments to raise money for her opponent, Carlos Gimenez, and to paint Mucarsel-Powell as an ally of the “Castro-loving socialist.” She lost her reelection bid by three points.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

From far-left to Democratic filibuster defender: Who is Kyrsten Sinema?

Since being elected to the Senate in 2018, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has drawn as much attention for her eye-catching outfits and hairdos as her politics. But as one of the architects of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal announced by President Biden Thursday — as well as one of two moderate Democrats publicly committed to preserving the Senate’s legislative filibuster — the Arizona Democrat has made clear she’s not to be taken lightly or underestimated.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's Great Society dreams slam into Democrats' tough Senate math

President Joe Biden’s dream of passing an agenda that can be mentioned in the same breath as the New Deal and the Great Society has met a fearsome opponent: math. The Democrats have much smaller majorities in both houses of Congress than when Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson ushered in the great liberal legislative accomplishments of the 20th century. Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, had bigger majorities when Obamacare was enacted.