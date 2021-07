In 2005, Chris Baio saw Akron/Family perform for the first time, and the experience forever altered his thoughts about live music. “They were my absolute favorite live band,” the Vampire Weekend bassist, who also records under his surname, gushes while describing a tiny basement show he saw the freak-folk band play for his college radio station. “One specific way they influenced me is in the physicality of how they performed; they would stay seated for the majority of their performances but would stand up for special moments. That simple amount of motion was extremely dynamic. When I was putting together my live show, I would stand behind my electronics for instrumental passages and then walk to the front of the stage and hold a mic when I sang.”