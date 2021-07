Every team at Euro 2021 has now played a game, and we now know more about the state of each team as the second round of group matches get underway. There were a couple of upsets in the opening set of fixtures. Sweden was able to hold Spain to a goalless draw. Slovakia managed to beat Poland in a battle of neighboring countries. And, of course, Finland earned a win in their first Euro fixture ever, beating Denmark 1-0. That came in the wake of Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest on the field.