Winnipeg Jets 2021 Team Awards: Seventh Man Award

"I wish to extend my sincere gratitude for the incredible support we received" On behalf of everyone at True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets, I wish to extend my sincere gratitude for the incredible support we received over what became a very unique and challenging journey for our organization throughout the past two seasons. While we are proud of our achievements over that time, including our fourth consecutive playoff berth, we were disappointed to not advance beyond the final eight teams competing for the Stanley Cup this year. Perhaps even more disappointing was the inability to celebrate with you for our game four, triple overtime series clinching moment against the Edmonton Oilers. It was a bittersweet moment, however, leaving the building in the early morning hours to the sights and sounds of horn-honking cars circling the arena is also something I will never forget.