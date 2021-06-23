Winnipeg Jets 2021 Team Awards: Seventh Man Award
For the Winnipeg Jets to be a successful team, they need every player to step up night in and night out regardless of where they stand on the depth chart or on the roster. Our site is handing out a seventh man award which is the equivalent of the sixth man award that the NBA gives out at the end of each season. This award is given to the best performing substitute player. This player is not a starter, but comes off the bench and helps his team in a big way.jetswhiteout.com