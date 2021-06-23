UPDATED: Woman found shot to death in Twin Cities day care parking lot; man in custody
ST. PAUL -- A Lakeville man is in custody after a woman was found fatally shot in a child care center’s parking lot early Tuesday, June 22. Atravius Joseph Weeks, 32, was being held Tuesday evening on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Dakota County jail after his release from a Minneapolis hospital, where he was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lakeville police said.www.inforum.com