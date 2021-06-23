St. Anne’s Credit Union is hiring for a Controller & Mortgage Loan Officers

The $975 million St. Mary’s Credit Union in Marlborough, Mass., promoted James F. Petkewich to EVP, retail services. He previously served as SVP, retail services. In his new role, Petkewich will continue to oversee the credit union’s retail branches, member solutions center and facilities department; chair the newly-formed member experience committee; and serve as St. Mary’s BSA officer and security officer. He also serves on the credit union’s asset and liability, marketing, compliance, and real estate and facilities committees. Petkewich’s 38-year career in banking and financial services management has included roles at BayBank Middlesex, MetroWest Bank and Kaeding, Ernst & Company, LPL, which he held prior to joining St. Mary’s in 2006. He is also a past board member of the Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of MetroWest, and has served on the economic development committee of the Corridor Nine Chamber of Commerce in Westborough, Mass. He has been a coach for the Special Olympics Massachusetts Nashoba Shooting Stars Ski Team since 2014 and is a former board member and president of both Leominster Pop Warner and The Leominster Blue Devils Football Club in Leominster, Mass.