SF becomes first city ever with permanent delivery app cap

By Ian Firstenberg

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) On Tuesday, San Francisco's Board of Supervisors voted to permanently cap the fee delivery applications charge restaurants at 15 percent, solidifying the small business protection put in place during the pandemic.

The permanent cap keeps in place Mayor London Breed's emergency order from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of other cities have passed similar ordinances. According to the emergency order, the delivery fee cap would expire 60 days after restaurants returned to 100 percent capacity. Since California fully reopened on June 15, the cap would expire in August.

Prior to the pandemic emergency order, delivery fees for restaurants could run as high as 30 percent.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, additional amendments are being made that may allow restaurants and delivery companies to work out "separate agreements on marketing fees, meaning restaurants that want to be featured more prominently on such apps could do so."

The June 22 legislation by the City's supervisors also puts a cap on credit card fees at 3 percent and prevents third-party delivery companies — like DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats — from forcing restaurants to opt into marketing agreements.

This comes after Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego proposed Bill 286, which similarly passed on June 22, that aimed to make the fee process on delivery apps more transparent. That bill requires delivery apps to provide an itemized breakdown of costs to both diners and restaurants for both transactions.

On the local level, Supervisor Aaron Peskin initially proposed a delivery app fee cap back in the fall of 2020.

In April of 2021, after the emergency order had been in place for roughly a year, DoorDash announced a new tiered plan under which restaurants could pay a larger percentage fee for wider marketing and advertisement distribution.

